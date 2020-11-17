Man Charged In Deadly Bar Fight Over The Summer Changes Plea

FARGO, N.D. — A Horace, North Dakota man has changed his plea to guilty in a deadly bar fight this summer.

25-year-old Jordan Pendleton pleading guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault.

According to court documents, Pendleton punched 31 year old Marlin Klatt in the head, causing him to fall backwards and slam his head into the concrete sidewalk outside Big Erv’s Bar in June.

Pendleton also hit two other men who stepped in.

Both men were treated at the scene.

A sentencing date has not been set.