Covid-19 changes protocols to meeting Santa at West Acres

FARGO, N.D. – This year, the Santa experience at West Acres Mall looks a bit different than in the past.

Instead of the long lines, you will use an app to schedule an appointment with Santa. When it’s your turn, you’ll be allowed into a holiday themed corridor that leads to the big man himself. Instead of sitting on Santa’s lap, you will have to stay five feet away but still be able to tell Santa what you want as well as get a picture.

Workers say that even though this year is different families are loving the experience.

“One or two families might be waiting out there but it’s not a line of 30 to 40 people. They get in, they get out, it’s safer for them it’s more hectic for us. The only problem where having right now is capacity,” Photographer Randy Long said.

The Santa Claus event is going on until Christmas Eve, but organizers say waiting until the last minute for an appointment could be waiting too late.

