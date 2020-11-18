Twin Valley Democrat opposed to new shutdown orders from Walz

TWIN VALLEY, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Democratic state lawmaker says he disagrees with the latest shutdown orders from Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Sen. Kent Eken of Twin Valley says there should be more of a regional approach when it comes to border cities.

Eken says he also believes that the legislature should have more input on the business closing decisions.

Bars, restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys and theaters are among the businesses facing a month-long shutdown. Take-out and delivery will still be allowed.