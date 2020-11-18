UND Men’s Basketball Releases Part of Non-Conference Schedule Highlighted by Match-Up With Minnesota

Gophers and Fighting Hawks will play on December 4th in Minneapolis

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s basketball released part of their non-conference schedule and it includes a date with the Gophers. The game will be played at Minnesota on December 4th. Rich Pitino’s squad is picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten preseason poll.

Other non-conference games that have been confirmed by UND: At Miami Ohio on November 25th, at Drake on December 22nd and the Dakota Showcase in Sioux falls with games against South Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota State from December 10-12.

In press release from UND Athletics it states: “The latest NCAA protocols were released this past Friday, Nov. 13 by the Sport Science Institute, creating the roadmap for teams to be able to test, travel and minimize risk to student-athletes and staff. The newest installment of recommendations set the current standard for testing and updated the transmission risk classification for each NCAA sport. UND is announcing the games that have been contractually signed from both schools with these standards in place and will announce further games that are currently in the works as they are contracted.

For the non-conference segment of the season, no fans would be allowed at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, should UND host games. The athletics department is evaluating options beyond January 1 to potentially include fans in its home venues for various sports.

Television, radio and streaming options will also be announced in the coming weeks.”