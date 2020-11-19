Fargo Man Suffering From Mental Disorder Accidentally Fires Gun

FARGO, N.D. — Police respond to an apartment building in the 2000 block of 21st Avenue South just before 9 p.m. after a man claims people were trying to break into his apartment.

He told told them he was armed with a gun.

When officer arrived, they learned the man had accidentally fired the weapon.

They say he appeared to be suffering from a mental health disorder and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

No injuries have been reported.