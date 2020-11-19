Hornbacher’s utilizes new product providing extra sanitation amid COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. – Hornbacher’s adds new measures to ensure shopping carts and surfaces are well sanitized.

The store introduced the electrostatic handheld disinfectant sprayer to its sanitation process. The chemical attaches itself to the surfaces they spray to provide a much deeper clean. The disinfectant is sprayed after the store closes as well as throughout the day.

The main use will be to clean shopping carts and any surfaces that tend to be touched most by customers.

“Everybody was looking for a more efficient way to clean surfaces. You know, running around with a rag and a sprayer just takes so much time. So, this is a great option that can be done inside the store, where the carts are warm, sprayed off, sanitized and you can use the cart almost immediately,” says the President of Hornbacher’s Matthew Leiseth.

There is one electrostatic handheld disinfectant sprayer for each Hornbacher’s store.