North Dakota airports recovering slowly from pandemic effects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – North Dakota’s airports are seeing more passenger boardings, as air travel continues to slowly recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The state Aeronautics Commission reports 47,574 passenger boardings in the month of October. State Aeronautics Commission director Kyle Wanner says that’s 47 percent of the passengers that flew last year at this time.

Wanner says this is the highest monthly demand in airline passengers since the pandemic began last spring.

Wanner says he thinks November and December will show even better numbers.