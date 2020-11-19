Staples man pleads guilty to arson conspiracy

Bryce Williams

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Staples, Minn. man has pleaded guilty to a federal arson conspiracy charge in connection with a fire at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct.

Twenty-six-year-old Bryce Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. The fire was started on May 28, during the riots immediately following the death of George Floyd.

Federal prosecutors say surveillance video showed Williams standing near the entrance of the Third Precinct holding a Molotov cocktail while other co-conspirators lit the wick. The device was taken into the building by a co-conspirator and was used to start a fire.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, Minneapolis Police, Staples Police, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.