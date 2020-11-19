Virtual vendor show aims to safely support local businesses amid pandemic

The Small Business Virtual Vendor Show runs November 27th & 28th

NORTH DAKOTA — Many retailers will not be hosting in-person Black Friday sales amid the pandemic this year.

A local business owner is working to help support other small retailers during these difficult times.

With many vendor shows also getting canceled, The Weathered Silo is hosting a completely virtual shopping event next weekend.

It’ll feature unique clothing, art, jewelry and more from small businesses mainly across North Dakota, although other states have joined in as well.

“How easy is that, you know? You’re helping someone from the next town over or even someone in Fargo, so it’s just super nice,” says The Weathered Silo owner Beverly Wilson.

