Fargo Air Museum provides STEAM workshops to families in the metro

The museum offers two free camps a month and one paid STEAM Camp.

FARGO, N.D.- STEAM Camp at the Fargo Air Museum provides kids in the metro the opportunity to enhance skills for a variety of careers.

Kids and families were able to work with wood, electronics, and aviation technology.

The camp usually sees 10 to 15 kids per class, but those numbers are down due to COVID-19.

They still wanted to keep these camps going to provide an outlet for kids and families to get out.

“A lot of parents are trying to do at home learning, distance learning. Parents need a break, parents need to have other outlets to take their kids to. With things being closed and things being tight cordered. It’s hard to take these kids and burn out some calories,” says the Executive Director of the Fargo Air Museum Ryan Thayer.

The next STEAM classes will begin in January.