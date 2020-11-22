Fargo AMVETS hosts holiday fundraiser

Profits donated to Rape and Abuse Crisis Center

Fargo AMVETS Post 7, Fargo, N.D.– The Ladies Auxiliary of the Fargo AMVETS hosts their annual holiday fundraiser.

The sale includes Christmas decorations and baked goods which are provided by the Auxiliary.

This event used to be a silent auction, but in recent years has turned into a free-will donation fundraiser.

The money made from the sale this year will be donated to the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center.

“That’s what the Auxiliary is all about, is giving back to the community by virtue of the veterans,” said Corinne Brogren, one of the members of the Auxiliary in charge of the sale.

The Fargo AMVETS invites anyone in the community who missed the sale this year, to stop by next year.