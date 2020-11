Gun Accidentally Discharged in Scheels Parking Lot

Grand Forks police say it happened around 2:00 Sunday afternoon

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police respond to the Scheels parking lot in Grand Forks after a man accidentally fired a handgun.

It happened around 2:00 this afternoon.

The man told police he was showing his friend his 9 mm handgun when he pulled the trigger,

He says he thought he had unloaded it.

The bullet hit the pavement.

No one was injured.