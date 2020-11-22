Man Arrested For Making Obscene Comments To Children

Paul Brown was arrested for Solicitation of a Minor

DILWORTH, Minn. — Police track down and arrest a man for making obscene comments to children.

30-year-old Paul Brown of Fargo was located in Dilworth on Friday and arrested for Solicitation of a Minor.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity that occurred in the 10 block of 32nd Avenue North in Fargo on Thursday.

They were told that a male approached their young children and made an obscene comment while they were walking to school.

Through the investigation, Brown was tied to previous incidents last month.

Police credit the children for giving a great description of Brown and his vehicles.