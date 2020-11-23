Emergency Food Pantry Receives $5,000 from Gate City Bank

FARGO, N.D. – With the coming holidays, many Fargo-Moorhead companies are using the excitement to give back.

The Fargo Emergency Food Pantry receives an appreciated boost by Gate City Bank this year. Gate City has written a check for $5,000 in an effort to make sure the most vulnerable are taken care of.

Food pantry officials say with every dollar received they are able to provide four meals.

The emergency food pantry aims allow people to secure fresh meats and fruits.

“It’s really just these extra things where people are spending money on other needs and it’s just wonderful to know that the community is putting support into the families that wouldn’t otherwise have those options,” Emergency Food Pantry Executive Director Stacie Loegering said.

The food pantry is helped by many different companies to expand what they give in their food baskets.