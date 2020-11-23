Fire leaves significant damage to home in rural Glyndon

An Older Gentleman Narrowly Escapes House Fire Unscathed

NEAR GLYNDON, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire in rural Glyndon.

Fire departments from Glyndon, Dilworth, and Hawley responded shortly after 10:00 Sunday night.

Smoke and flames were coming from the house as firefighters arrived on scene. The main fire was knocked down within minutes.

People living in the house got out safely and there were no other injuries.

Investigators haven’t found the exact cause but have pinpointed an area of ignition.

“Isolated to someplace in the living room area, possibly in the stud cavities in between floors. Significant damage to the home there is collapse potential a lot of the joints are cracked in that area,” Bob Cuchna with SFM Investigations said.

Hawley HERT, FM Ambulance, and the Salvation Army responded to assist the fire departments.