Grant will fund addition to Moorhead trail system

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The City of Moorhead will receive a $661,000 grant for construction of a new trail connecting Woodlawn Park and Gooseberry Mound Park.

The Midtown Trail will include 0.83 miles off-road and 0.45 miles of on-street trails. When combined with the 4.8 mile Blue Goose Trail completed this past summer, Moorhead bicyclists and pedestrians will have a 16-mile contiguous trail along the Red River from Wall Street Avenue North to 40 Ave S.

To complete the 18-mile Moorhead River Corridor Trail System, a 2-mile Harvest Trail segment from Bluestem Center for the Arts to 60 Ave S is planned.