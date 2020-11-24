North Dakota has 37 new COVID-19 deaths, cases drop by 947

Jim Monk,
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 37 new deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 8,907 active cases in the state, a decrease of 947 since Monday.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 341.

BY THE NUMBERS 

8,269 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,092,803 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

1,019 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

74,401 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

13.27% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

8,907 – Total Active Cases  

-947 Individuals from Yesterday 

1,913 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,309 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

64,610 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

289 – Currently Hospitalized  

-25 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

37 – New Deaths*** (883 total deaths since the pandemic began) 

Please note that 10 of the 37 deaths were outside the typical 0-3-day lag in death reporting. It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.  

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 90s from Barnes County.
  • Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.
  • Man in his 50s from Barnes County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 40s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 60s from Dickey County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Foster County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Foster County.
  • Man in his 80s from Foster County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Foster County.
  • Man in his 90s from Foster County.
  • Man in his 80s from Logan County.
  • Man in his 50s from Morton County.
  • Man in his 60s from Morton County.
  • Man in his 90s from Pembina County.
  • Man in his 70s from Richland County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Richland County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Richland County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Rolette County.
  • Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.
  • Man in his 80s from Towner County.
  • Man in his 80s from Walsh County.
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County. 

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Adams County – 2

·        Barnes County – 24

·        Benson County – 11

·        Bottineau County – 9

·        Bowman County – 3

·        Burleigh County – 117

·        Cass County – 341

·        Cavalier County – 6

·        Dickey County – 2

·        Dunn County – 1

·        Eddy County – 2

·        Emmons County – 2

·        Foster County – 5

·        Grand Forks County – 50

·        Hettinger County – 3

·        Kidder County – 2

·        LaMoure County – 5

·        Logan County – 1

·        McHenry County – 4

·        McIntosh County – 2

·        McKenzie County – 13

·        McLean County – 12

·        Mercer County – 9

·        Morton County – 38

·        Mountrail County – 8

·        Nelson County – 4

·        Oliver County – 2

·        Pembina County – 10

·        Pierce County – 6

·        Ramsey County – 19

·        Ransom County – 8

·        Richland County – 26

·        Rolette County – 27

·        Sargent County – 8

·        Sioux County – 2

·        Stark County – 36

·        Steele County – 1

·        Stutsman County – 41

·        Towner County – 3

·        Traill County – 43

·        Walsh County – 20

·        Ward County – 55

·        Wells County – 4

·        Williams County – 32

