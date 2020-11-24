North Dakota has 37 new COVID-19 deaths, cases drop by 947
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 37 new deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 8,907 active cases in the state, a decrease of 947 since Monday.
Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 341.
BY THE NUMBERS
8,269 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,092,803 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,019 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
74,401 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
13.27% – Daily Positivity Rate**
8,907 – Total Active Cases
-947 Individuals from Yesterday
1,913 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,309 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
64,610 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
289 – Currently Hospitalized
-25 – Individuals from yesterday
37 – New Deaths*** (883 total deaths since the pandemic began)
Please note that 10 of the 37 deaths were outside the typical 0-3-day lag in death reporting. It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 90s from Barnes County.
- Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.
- Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.
- Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 50s from Barnes County.
- Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 40s from Cass County.
- Man in his 60s from Dickey County.
- Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.
- Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.
- Woman in her 90s from Foster County.
- Woman in her 90s from Foster County.
- Man in his 80s from Foster County.
- Woman in her 80s from Foster County.
- Man in his 90s from Foster County.
- Man in his 80s from Logan County.
- Man in his 50s from Morton County.
- Man in his 60s from Morton County.
- Man in his 90s from Pembina County.
- Man in his 70s from Richland County.
- Woman in her 60s from Richland County.
- Woman in her 90s from Richland County.
- Woman in her 60s from Rolette County.
- Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.
- Man in his 80s from Towner County.
- Man in his 80s from Walsh County.
- Man in his 90s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
- Man in his 90s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
- Man in his 70s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 2
· Barnes County – 24
· Benson County – 11
· Bottineau County – 9
· Bowman County – 3
· Burleigh County – 117
· Cass County – 341
· Cavalier County – 6
· Dickey County – 2
· Dunn County – 1
· Eddy County – 2
· Emmons County – 2
· Foster County – 5
· Grand Forks County – 50
· Hettinger County – 3
· Kidder County – 2
· LaMoure County – 5
· Logan County – 1
· McHenry County – 4
· McIntosh County – 2
· McKenzie County – 13
· McLean County – 12
· Mercer County – 9
· Morton County – 38
· Mountrail County – 8
· Nelson County – 4
· Oliver County – 2
· Pembina County – 10
· Pierce County – 6
· Ramsey County – 19
· Ransom County – 8
· Richland County – 26
· Rolette County – 27
· Sargent County – 8
· Sioux County – 2
· Stark County – 36
· Steele County – 1
· Stutsman County – 41
· Towner County – 3
· Traill County – 43
· Walsh County – 20
· Ward County – 55
· Wells County – 4
· Williams County – 32