North Dakota has 37 new COVID-19 deaths, cases drop by 947

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 37 new deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 8,907 active cases in the state, a decrease of 947 since Monday.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 341.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,269 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,092,803 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,019 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

74,401 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

13.27% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,907 – Total Active Cases

-947 Individuals from Yesterday

1,913 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,309 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

64,610 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

289 – Currently Hospitalized

-25 – Individuals from yesterday

37 – New Deaths*** (883 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note that 10 of the 37 deaths were outside the typical 0-3-day lag in death reporting. It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 50s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 40s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Woman in her 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Man in his 50s from Morton County.

Man in his 60s from Morton County.

Man in his 90s from Pembina County.

Man in his 70s from Richland County.

Woman in her 60s from Richland County.

Woman in her 90s from Richland County.

Woman in her 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Towner County.

Man in his 80s from Walsh County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 2

· Barnes County – 24

· Benson County – 11

· Bottineau County – 9

· Bowman County – 3

· Burleigh County – 117

· Cass County – 341

· Cavalier County – 6

· Dickey County – 2

· Dunn County – 1

· Eddy County – 2

· Emmons County – 2

· Foster County – 5

· Grand Forks County – 50

· Hettinger County – 3

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 5

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 4

· McIntosh County – 2

· McKenzie County – 13

· McLean County – 12

· Mercer County – 9

· Morton County – 38

· Mountrail County – 8

· Nelson County – 4

· Oliver County – 2

· Pembina County – 10

· Pierce County – 6

· Ramsey County – 19

· Ransom County – 8

· Richland County – 26

· Rolette County – 27

· Sargent County – 8

· Sioux County – 2

· Stark County – 36

· Steele County – 1

· Stutsman County – 41

· Towner County – 3

· Traill County – 43

· Walsh County – 20

· Ward County – 55

· Wells County – 4

· Williams County – 32