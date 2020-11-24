Rebraca-Led UND Men’s Basketball Tips Off Season Wednesday

Junior forward looking for even better 2020-21 season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It’s been almost nine months since head coach Paul Sather took North Dakota men’s basketball to the Summit League Championship in his first season. The second season begins on Wednesday.

The Fighting Hawks lost its top scorer and assists leader, guard Marlon Stewart to graduation, however, return two starters from last season including preseason All-Summit League first-team member forward Filip Rebraca.

Rebraca led the conference with 13 double doubles reaching double figures in all but five games and was second on the team points averaging 14 points per game.

There’s no question Rebraca is the vocal point of the team, however, there’s still more he can provide.

“Don’t try to go out and put a cape on. Do it all by yourself. I think he really gets that,” Sather said. “Part of his responsibility is to draw double teams and draw two people when he’s in there. He can stretch it. He can get some catches away from the rim to bring some bigs out. Those are things we did some last year and I’d like to give him that opportunity to do more.”

“Preseason doesn’t mean a lot. That’s just people’s expectation on what you’re going to do,” Rebraca said. “Now I just have to go out there and prove it. I had a good season last year but I can’t just give myself a pat on the back. Its time to get back to work and work harder.”

The Hawks travel to Miami Ohio for a noon tip on Wednesday having won six straight openers.