Sanford Health announces more hospital beds & infusion center

Sanford talks progress it has made in fight against COVID-19

FARGO, N.D.- Sanford Health is announcing new developments to help with North Dakota’s high hospital capacity problem.

The health giant says it has opened 14 new hospital beds in Fargo. This makes a total of 172 beds it has added since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

By December 1, it will add another 21 beds.

Sanford has also opened an outpatient infusion center to treat high-risk COVID patients. The center is located in the current center for digestive health.

“We’re very proud. We believe it is one of the first infusion centers to open in the country since it’s emergency use authorization had just recently come,” Sanford Health Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin said.

The infusion is a newly authorized drug called bamlanivimab to treat COVID. The antibody drug will be given to those who are at high risk of progressing to severe symptoms & hospitalization. Sanford has already infused more than 15 patients.