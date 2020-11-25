Community rallies for Jamestown man in the ICU with coronavirus

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – A GoFundMe is started for a Jamestown man who is in intensive care for COVID-19.

Philip Cherney tested positive for the coronavirus at the beginning of November.

Within a week, it got so severe they had to airlift him from Jamestown to a hospital in Fargo and put him on a ventilator where he’s been since.

Cherney’s wife Toby also lost her job in August due to the pandemic.

The pastor of the family’s church decided to create the fundraiser to help with medical expenses and other bills.

“To see that they’ll have some money to deal with their regular expenses as well as the medical expenses is a relief for her. But, I think what means more to her is the show of love and support she’s been receiving from people in our church and in the community,” says Concordia Lutheran Church Pastor Tom Eckstein.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.