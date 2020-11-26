Social Distancing: Pie In The Sky

First Time Cooks Are Navigating Kitchens All Across The Country This Thanksgiving

We wish you a safe and happy Thanksgiving celebration today. Safe from COVID risk, and safe from kitchen calamity.

A lot of people are attempting Thanksgiving cooking for the first time today. We’ve got first-time turkey cooking tips on the morning show page on KVRR.com from our friends at Meats by John & Wanye.

This Thanksgiving morning I’m sharing my first foray into a holiday staple.

I made my first pie ever yesterday. Until then, I’d only eaten pies. I whipped up a keto pecan pie, because I’ll already get enough carbs today. And if you’re feeling uncertain about your first big Thanksgiving cooking journey, let me tell you you are not alone! I was nervous the whole way through. But check out the end result! It’s not as pretty as those flowers, but I’m kinda proud as a first-timer. I think I know what I’ll do differently next time, mainly toss some foil on top to keep the crust from browning as much. I can’t wait to taste it after dinner later today.

And speaking of flowers, they’re a good way to spread holiday cheer this season. My girlfriend works in the floral industry, so she whipped up some bouquets to deliver to her mom and sisters.

And they make a great gift to drop off at a doorstep for a socially distanced treat.

I always assumed that flowers were delicate, but they can even survive overnight outside as long as it’s at least 36 degrees or so and they’re protected from the wind. So you can deliver a hoilday centerpiece while socially distancing. Just toss a plastic grocery bag over them, and maybe put them in a box to keep them stable.

How are you doing Thanksgiving this year during the pandemic. Show me your set-up, your new cooking adventures, your Zoom visits with family. Spead the holiday joy!

