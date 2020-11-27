Juveniles are using bikes to menace drivers in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are working to resolve a dangerous game that’s has been the source of complaints from the public for several months.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker says juveniles using their bikes have been harassing drivers by blocking intersections, using offensive language directed mostly at women drivers, and sometimes even playing chicken with cars. She says it’s not only dangerous, but against the law.

Schindeldecker says people have taken photos and videos that have been shared with police to help identify some of the juveniles.

Police have also encountered issues with some parents who are not willing to cooperate with officers.

Schindeldecker says while many of the public complaints show up on social media, she is asking people to notify police who then have a better chance of following up on the problem.