Melinda’s Garden Moment: Indoor Gardening

Keep Your Green Thumb Going During Winter

Brighten your home with a few colorful amaryllis.

Purchase firm bulbs free of soft spots and blemishes.

Plant one or more bulbs in a container with drainage holes that is slightly larger than the bulbs. Plant your amaryllis in a well-drained potting mix leaving the top 1/3 of the bulb above the soil surface. Then water thoroughly.

Or place several inches of pebbles in the bottom of a glass vase or watertight container. Cover the pebbles with water. Set the bulb on top of the pebbles adding more stones to secure the bulb leaving the top 1/3 exposed. Continue to keep the water level just below the bulb.

Move the potted amaryllis bulb to a cool sunny location. Water thoroughly and often enough to keep the soil barely moist.

Be patient as it can take a month or more for flowers to appear.