Sanford Health praises nursing staff for their work during pandemic

Sanford VP says nurses have been dedicated to providing care

FARGO, N.D.- Sanford Health is continuing to support its nurses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s having ambulatory staff pitch in, cutting back on surgeries & bringing in traveling nurses.

This is in an effort to get the nurses some time off.

In early November, Governor Doug Burgum said nurses who are positive and asymptomatic can continue working in the COVID-19 unit.

Despite what Burgum says, Sanford nurses are not working on the floor if they test positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m incredibly proud and very grateful. All of us in leadership are for the really superhuman effort that our staff, not only nursing which has been a huge part, but also all of the other staff that support,” Sanford Vice President Doug Griffin said.

Sanford is also giving praise to its cleaning services, lab and pharmacy staff.

It says the pandemic has been taxing on all departments, but everyone is dedicated to give their 100 oercent in these times.