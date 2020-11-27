Social Distancing: Feeling Thankful

Plus, looking ahead to Christmas

It sure seems like we made the most of this weird Thanksgiving Holiday.

It was heartwarming seeing so many people have celebrations at home while still getting into the spirit and remembering what they have to be thankful for.

I saw several people making their very first pies. My very first pie turned out better than I could have hoped! My keto pecan pie wasn’t much to look at, but it was rich and tasty and gooey just like a pecan pie should be. It was the perfect prelude to laying on the couch watching football.

Larry from Oakes, North Dakota sent in this delicious-looking video of his turkey. He says he’s been grilling his Thanksgiving birds since 1990.

One thing I love about turkeys is how many ways you can cook ’em. My girlfriend made ours in a crock pot! It was fall-off-the-bone tender, juicy and delicious.

And now a most of us are turning our attention to Christmas. That holiday may be the toughest test of the pandemic so far if we can’t safely see our families. I bought this pot holder a couple weeks ago for the season. It says “I’ll be home for Christmas”, which has a whole new meaning this year when a lot of us will probably be stuck at home instead of being with family. But it’s our job to still make the season as festive and joyous as we can. I think we’re up to the task.

And we can still be together and share ideas to brighten up our Christmas spirit during the pandemic. Please, let me know how you’re making this year’s Christmas extra special.

We’ll share your ideas. You can find me on Facebook and Twitter.