Some Black Friday shoppers not discouraged by pandemic

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Black Friday is not looking like it has in previous years due to COVID-19.

As the number of cases surge, businesses have encouraged consumers to shop online. But stores are still finding shoppers in many locations are not letting the pandemic stop them from the Black Friday blockbuster deals. The Fargo metro is no exception.

Some of the big box stores in the Fargo area followed through with early morning Black Friday shopping hours. Lines could be seen outside some of the stores as customers waited for the doors to open.

At Fleet Farm, the line stretched from the front door, then south along the building and around the corner. Some shoppers said they had been waiting three hours for the doors to open.

Fargo’s 13th Avenue Target set up a line of shopping carts for crowd control outside.

While shoppers were not in the large crowds once seen, they were “masked up” but not always following social distancing. At some locations, shoppers were waiting, not in lines, but in their vehicles where it was warm until the stores opened.