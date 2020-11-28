North Dakota has 13 additional Covid-19 related deaths, eight more people in hospitals

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota is reporting 13 more covid-related deaths, pushing the total to 915.

Two of the deaths in the Sat. report were of Cass County residents, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s. Cass County reported 135 new positive infections.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is up by eight to 317.

(latest state figures below)

7,659 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,126,762 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

750 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

77,935 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

Please note that 22 cases from Ward County, 20 cases from Rolette County, 1 case from Bottineau County and 1 case from Pierce County reported yesterday were found to be inconclusive after they were marked as positive. The individuals will be retested and have been removed from the totals.

10.65% – Daily Positivity Rate**

7,351 – Total Active Cases

-874 Individuals from Yesterday

1,564 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,126 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

69,669 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

317 – Currently Hospitalized

+8 – Individuals from yesterday

13 – New Deaths*** (915 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Benson County.

Man in his 40s from Cass County.

Woman in her 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Foster County.

Woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 90s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 60s from McIntosh County.

Man in his 60s from McLean County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County.