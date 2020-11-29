Driver injured in car crash airlifted to Fargo

SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A teen, injured in a crash near Cayuga in Sargent County Saturday was airlifted to Sanford Health in Fargo after he was found hours after the crash.

The State Patrol says a car driven by 19-year Broden Frolek of Lidgerwood went off Highway 11, into a ditch, struck an approach, and rolled. It ended up on its top in a slough.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Frolek was found shortly before midnight, a short distance from his car.