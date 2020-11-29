Several people with firearms results in gunfire

Investigation remains active, police believe there is no threat to public safety

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in Moorhead continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night.

It was reported in the 2400 block of 4th avenue North.

Reports claim there were several people with firearms including reports of gunfire.

Once officers arrived, the suspects involved had already left and officers found a spent cartridge in a parking lot nearby.

They believe no one was hurt and say it is an ongoing investigation, but there is no risk to public safety.

If you have any information on Friday’s shooting, contact Moorhead police.