Burgum ‘encouraged’ by downward trends in coronavirus case numbers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Since North Dakota Gov. Burgum’s statewide mask mandate went into effect Nov. 14, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state has dropped more than 30%.

According to the North Dakota Dept. of Health, the number of active cases on Nov. 14 was 9,635. On Monday, the active case number was 6,477. Over the same time period, the rolling average positivity rate also declined from nearly 16% to around 12.45%.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki tells KVRR News that while it’s too early to draw a direct connection between the mandate and the results, the figures are encouraging.

“The governor is encouraged by the recent downward trends in active cases and positivity rate and is grateful for North Dakotans’ continuing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19” Nowatzki said.

“Given that the incubation period for COVID-19 ranges from 2-14 days, we’d hesitate to draw a direct correlation between the Nov. 14 statewide mask mandate and the results that were reported in the two weeks following.”

Fargo was among a number of North Dakota cities that enacted mask mandates prior to the statewide mandate, which is set to expire Dec. 13.