Stuff The Bus aims to get gifts to children in need

The annual Christmas program gives gifts to families in the area in need

FARGO, N.D. – KFGO, YWCA and MatBus are teaming up for the 12th year to stuff the bus.

The bus traveled to eight stops around Fargo throughout the day for the event. It is collecting toys for newborns up to teenagers.

In light of the recent pandemic, gifts to keep busy like crafts & coloring books are in high-need.

Gift wrapping supplies like tissue paper, tape & sticky tags are needed as well.

“How we’ll distribute gifts will change dramatically, but we are still going to make sure that children facing violence & homelessness in our community have a happier Christmas,” says YWCA’S CEO Erin Prochnow.

The donations will also be used by the Fargo Police Department during street work and for birthdays at the YWCA. All donations must be new and unwrapped.

The bus will be at KFGO accepting donations from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2.