Filing Deadline Set For Recall Election In Horace

HORACE, N.D. — A filing deadline is set in the Horace Special Recall Election.

Council members David Fenelon and Bryan Schmidt are being recalled.

They are accused of not representing the popular interests and opinions of the people of Horace.

Recent projects and assessments in the rapidly growing town of 2,400 are driving up taxes.

Candidates for the seats have until January 4 by 4 p.m. to turn in the proper paperwork.

Cass County officials are still working on an election date and voting methods.

Both Fenelon and Schmidt say they plan to run for their seats.