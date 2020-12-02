UND task force releases diversity, inclusion recommendations

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Following several months of discussions, the University of North Dakota’s Diversion and Inclusion Task Force has released a list of recommendations to promote a “welcoming, safe and inclusive campus.”

According to UND, the report is the result of months of research and discussions conducted by the task force, a 27-member body comprising the Campus Community and community at large.

The 48-page report provides specific recommendations, including a “Top Ten” priority list, for University leadership.

UND says that based on a Task Force charter from UND President Andrew Armacost, the group also tried to identify gaps, opportunities and priority areas of need, while considering effective ways to better institutionalize equity, inclusion, diversity and anti-racism efforts at UND.

The following is the Task Force’s “Top Ten” priority list of recommendations: