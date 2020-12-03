Fargo city leaders light tree at Broadway Square

FARGO, N.D. – It’s a big unveiling in Downtown Fargo.

Fargo Park District Executive Director Dave Leker lit the tree at Broadway Square.

NDSU’s Madrigal Singers delighted the crowd with beautiful harmonies of I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas, which we still are.

Officials also opened the rink at Broadway and 2nd Avenue North.

“This new tree marks a new holiday legacy for years to come. We plan to make this tree a signature element of winter programming and holiday festivities for Broadway Square,” Leker said.

The tree is 32 feet tall and has 20,000 L.E.D. programmable lights. It took city crews two days to install.

Watch the full tree lighting ceremony below.