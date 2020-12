Man accused of using vehicle to hit another man

Benny Rodriguez

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police say a man intentionally ran into another man with his vehicle this morning.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of 15th Street South just after 4:15 a.m.

Police say 36-year-old Benny Rodriguez of Moorhead hit a man on purpose, causing minor injuries.

First responders treated and released the victim on scene.

Police arrested Rodriguez for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the influence.