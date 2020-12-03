United Way gifted $10,000 by Xcel Energy for coronavirus response

FARGO, N.D. – United Way receives $10,000 from Xcel Energy to add to its Coronavirus Response Fund.

The longstanding partner of the nonprofit decided to use this moment to introduce new Xcel Energy principal manager Tony Grindberg.

United Way hopes to use the funds to continue programs that are focused on helping those impacted by the virus.

“A homeless prevention and diversion initiative, these dollars will help provide financial assistance and case management through housing stability specialists,” Vice President of Community Impact Tom Hill said.

A similar United Way program saw a 57 percent success rate when it came to getting families back into the workforce.