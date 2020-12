Force Continue Hot Streak With Win Over Lincoln

Beat the Stars 5-3

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo Force score three third period goals to top the Lincoln Stars, 5-3 and stay atop the Western Conference standings.

Goals came from Kyle Smolen, Ryan Richardson, Eric Bargholtz and two from Malson Salquist.

The Force look for the series sweep on Saturday night at Scheels Arena with a 7:05 puck drop.