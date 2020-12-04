Lidgerwood firefighter delivers daughter while on way to hospital

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Volunteer firefighters answered a call from an expectant father late Thursday night who had stopped on I-29 south of Fargo.

The man said that he and his wife were on their way to a Fargo hospital, but didn’t believe they would make it before the baby arrived.

Christine Fire Chief Randy Monson says the crew was greeted by the parents and their newborn daughter. The father, a member of the Lidgerwood Fire Dept., had delivered the child.

Father, mother and baby continued onto Fargo in an ambulance from Kindred.