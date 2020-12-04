Melinda’s Garden Moment: Low-Maintenance Indoor Plants

Keep Growing All Winter Even In Conditions That Aren't Ideal

Add a few houseplants to brighten those low light locations in your home and improve your indoor air quality. Selecting the right plants and providing proper care will save you time and keep your plants looking their best.

Pothos, philodendron, snake plant and ZZ (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) plant are a few of the most low light tolerant plants.

Use your finger to check the soil moisture. Water thoroughly when the top few inches are starting to dry. Pour off excess water that collects in the saucer to avoid root rot.

Or set the plants on a saucer filled with pebbles. The pebbles elevate the pot above the excess water preventing root rot. As the water evaporates it increases the humidity around the plants.

Keep in mind plants growing in low light will need less water and very little fertilizer.