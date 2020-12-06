Police End Standoff In Moorhead, Man Contacts Them On His Own

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in Moorhead decide to end a standoff with a man who fired a shot into the floor during an alleged drunk argument with a family member.

They were called to a home in the 2500 block of 6th Avenue North around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers tried to make contact with the man but eventually decided to leave the area around 8:30 a.m. so they wouldn’t escalate the incident.

Around 10 a.m. the man contacted the police department to give a statement and turn over his weapons.

No arrest has been made as the investigation continues.