Cass County Sheriff’s Office receives money to clean jail

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding will cover expenses for supplies and sanitizing the jail facility.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – Cass County Commissioners authorize grants that will help the Sheriff’s Office to prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19.

Staff has been asking for funding due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19.

Some of the items include disinfectants, gloves and masks.

The total cost of the supplies comes up to over $25,000.

They say they’re goal is to keep inmates and staff as safe as possible.

The jail went into lockdown and testing last week uncovered 27 inmates and 3 staff with the virus.