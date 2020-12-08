Heitkamp Passed Over For Ag Secretary, Vilsack Expected To Get Job

Heidi Heitkamp/Tom Vilsack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former North Dakota U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp is no long being considered for Agriculture Secretary.

Sources tell the Associated Press that President-elect Joe Biden has selected former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to reprise that role in his administration.

Vilsack spent eight years as head of USDA during the Obama administration and served two terms as Iowa governor.

Sources say Biden will pick Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary.