North Dakota COVID-19 cases drop 220, 16 deaths reported

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 16 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 4,554 active cases in the state, a decrease of 220 since Tuesday. 284 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 116.