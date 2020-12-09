Williston man arrested after high-speed chase that ended near Horace

FARGO (KVRR) – A Williston, N.D. man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Cass County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a state trooper responded to a call about a reckless driver on I-94 in the Casselton area.

After a traffic stop was attempted, the driver fled southbound on Cass County 15 reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The driver took several gravel roads, in an attempt to elude the trooper, before traveling eastbound on Cass County 14.

The driver lost control of his vehicle just west of Horace, entered the ditch and rolled. He was not injured.

Michael Zaliznock of Williston is being held for DUI, driving under suspension and fleeing.