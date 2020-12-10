Lindenwood Park holiday lights sees increase in ticket sales

On track to surpass last year by hundreds of cars.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Vehicles are parked around the block this holiday season to see the lights in Lindenwood Park.

With new displays and fewer people being able to get together during the holidays, the park is a go to spot to spend the holidays.

The non-profit has benefited from companies and organizations giving tickets to their members and customers.

This year the lights have had an explosion of patrons co-chair Darrel Vasvick says is a welcome improvement from last year’s low numbers.

“Saturday Night we had 750 which is about one every 15 seconds. Monday night we had about 4,500 hundred cars. Total for the year high has been about 12,000 cars. We’re looking to exceed the 12,000 mark this year,” Vasvick said.

Vasvick believes the increase in ticket sales comes from good weather.