Firefighters in the metro ring the bell for the Salvation Army

This year they will be ringing bells at 26 kettles throughout the community.

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Fargo-Moorhead firefighters take part in the annual ‘Ring the Bell’ fundraiser to raise money for the Salvation Army.

Every year off duty Firefighters compete with law enforcement and realtors to see who can raise the most money.

Bruce Anderson with the Fargo fire department has been part of the event for 30 years.

He says they know the need now is even greater because of the pandemic.

“People have been fantastic. I guess no matter how hard times get, they’re always willing to give and they’re always willing to help out in the community for those that maybe need a little assistance this time of the year or all year round,” says Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson.

The Salvation Army’s goal this year is $900,000.