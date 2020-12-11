From Carrington To The “Super Bowl Of Rodeo”

Carrington, ND native Bridger Anderson comes from a line of rodeo participants and is now on the sport's big stage

CARRINGTON, ND – Carrington native Bridger Anderson is making headlines, qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo in Texas this month. The 22 year old has won three steer-wrestling competitions this year, the last one in Mandan in July. That earned him just under $4,000. But this rodeo is the ultimate prize, part of why it’s known as “The super bowl of rodeos” and it doesn’t happen without opportunities Anderson had to develop back home. Through his career, he’s heard the support echo all the way from his old stomping grounds.

“Carrington is pretty awesome, yeah, they’ve supported me all throughout junior high and high school with all sports and everything and knowing what the rodeo deal was,” Anderson said. “I think it’s become a lot bigger deal here lately with the rodeo just with the N.F.R. and everything. I think Carrington has kind of turned into a rodeo town where a lot of people who wouldn’t necessarily be interested in rodeo, they start saying they watch it every night. It’s really to see that, to let them see what my life or our rodeo life consists of.”