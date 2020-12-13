Last Minute Change In North Dakota Electors Before Monday’s Vote

BISMARCK, N.D. — There is a last minute replacement among North Dakota Electors who will formally cast their ballots for President and Vice President on Monday.

John Trandem of Reiles Acres will replace state Senator Ray Holmberg who recused himself because of COVID-19 quarantine.

The other electors are Sandy Boehler of Fargo and Robert Wefald of Bismarck.

They will meet at 1 tomorrow afternoon in the Capitol’s Prairie Room in one of the final steps of the 2020 Presidential election.

Governor Doug Burgum will be chairman for the meeting while Secretary of State Al Jaeger administers the voting.

The meeting will be streamed on the Secretary of State’s website.