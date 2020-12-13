One of Two Men Arrested For Theft Overnight On Construction Site in Horace

HORACE, N.D. — One of two men found on a construction site in Horace overnight is arrested for theft.

A Cass County deputy spotted the men, including 44-year-old Ryan Woodbury of Moorhead, shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the men were in the process of stealing a construction trailer with tools inside and already had it hitched to their vehicle.

Woodbury was arrested for theft and drug possession.

The other man fled and wasn’t caught.

The investigation continues.