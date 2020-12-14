El Zagal Shrine celebrates 130 years helping others

FARGO, N.D. – The El Zagal Shrine celebrates its 130th anniversary.

The organization brings together over 1,000 members from Eastern Minnesota and North Dakota.

The masonic fraternity group is an subsect of Freemasons which mainly focuses on philanthropy and community service.

One El Zagal’s more notable contributions to the country is the work done at the 22 non-profit Shriner hospitals.

“We transport around 25 to 30 kids out of this area our region every month. We focus on orthopedics, cleft palates and burns. You see kids with artificial legs. We do a lot of those,” El Zagal Shrine Potentate Mike Dow said.

The Shriners say they are always looking for men who want to do their part to help the community.